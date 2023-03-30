The whole point of Ofsted inspections should be to drive continuous improvement - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Alan Carnall, Barnsley.

Good article from Stephen Naylor that Ofsted is not fit for purpose. Any inspection system that results in a headteacher taking their own life is not appropriate. It is one life too many and current procedures should be reviewed as a matter of urgency.

Stephen Naylor gave some excellent examples of the inconsistencies with the present regime.

Also I find it totally inconceivable to be told that if he complained to Ofsted they would not listen to his views as a parent. Are parents not an important part of the education system because after all it is them who want the best education for their children.

'What inspectors should do is identify a failing and help the school with others to rectify that failing'.

I was surprised to read that there is no accountability for Ofsted. All inspection systems should be accountable and be subject to independent inspection themselves.

Moreover the process should involve the whole sector including teachers, parents, governors etc. Also there shouldn't be this ‘pass or fail’ attitude. The whole point of inspection is to drive continuous improvement.

What inspectors should do is identify a failing and help the school with others to rectify that failing, not just say you are ‘inadequate’, which achieves nothing!

Clearly there are concerns about the process by the teaching profession. According to a number of learned bodies there is a lack of teachers in most countries and many potential teachers are turned off by the working conditions and the system. Trained teachers are also leaving the profession at an alarming rate.