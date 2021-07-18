There should be no confusion over wearing face masks - Yorkshire Post Letters

Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire.

In response to GP Taylor (The Yorkshire Post, July 14) there should be no confusion around the wearing of face coverings come July 19.

All the Government is doing is removing legal compulsion governing their use on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, the public are being asked to judge for themselves whether they should use a mask, based on the situations they encounter. That to me is very simple and straightforward.

Given the number of people sporting green lanyards claiming exemption and others who choose not to wear face coverings, I can’t see the change making any practical difference.