Thoughtless cyclists are now so ignorant that insurance should be compulsory – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

RECENT media reports regarding cyclists being potentially injured by vehicle drivers and passengers opening doors without checking for cyclist (and probably motor cyclists) is somewhat over-reacting.

It might happen on a small number of occasions but what about the irresponsibility of some cyclists, and there are many, who believe they have a divine right to cycle as they wish, where they wish expecting everything from the motorists, even when cyclists overtake vehicles from “blind spots”?

Motorist are always the easy targets as they are the road users who are insured, whereas cyclists contribute nothing to their use of the road networks.

Cyclists are often ignorant to the dangers which they themselves create by their inconsideration.

It is easy for cyclists to blame motorists – submitting an insurance claim if involved in an accident, even if it were they that were actually at fault or certainly a contributory factor.

Perhaps it is time for cyclists to have insurance policies, have their cycles registered, so claims can be made against them if they were to cause damage or an accident. It has to be accepted some cyclists are responsible, but many are irresponsible.