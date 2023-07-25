Tidal power could hold the answer to our energy supply dilemma - Yorkshire Post Letters

In this modern world, electricity is the key requirement for turning the wheels of economies. In this country traditional supplies of coal for its generation are no longer viable. And we have already seen that dependence on gas from overseas makes us vulnerable to international hostilities.

So what can we rely upon? Off-shore wind farms are also vulnerable to hostile actions. On-shore wind farms are safer but arouse adverse reactions from people living nearby proposed locations. Nuclear power is expensive and as we have seen in Ukraine vulnerable in times of war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solar power is an option. But as we all know the wind does not always blow and the sun does not always shine. This makes water power a more promising option for the generation of electricity.

'Solar power is an option. But as we all know the wind does not always blow and the sun does not always shine.' PIC: Adobe

We are surrounded by sea and tidal movements around our coast could provide considerable opportunities for electricity generation. I do not know why this power source is not exploited more although it does fall into the category of vulnerability.

However, hydro electric power is well developed especially near our western coasts in Wales and Scotland and the Ben Cruchan Power Station on Loch Awe in Scotland is a fine example of what can be achieved.

Many inland rivers could be harnessed to make small contributions although we have seen recently how changes in our weather can create periods of drought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This leaves another possibility which does not appear to have been considered. There are over 1,500 redundant coal mines in this country. Most will have deep shafts which could be fitted with generators. Water could be stored in surface tanks which could then be released down the shafts to operate the generators. The deeper the generators the more electricity could be produced. The water could then be pumped back to the holding tanks and reused.