All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
1 hour ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
3 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

Time for BBC to show Gary Lineker the red card after latest remarks: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Croucher, Pinfold Gardens, Doncaster

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:45 BST

It is about time the BBC sacked Gary Lineker. Apparently he didn't get the message the last time he spouted on Twitter, given his latest comments on the BBC chairman.

He needs to be reminded he is just an ex-footballer who has landed a dream job which could be done by umpteen ex-footballers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is under the impression he is so important that he is irreplaceable. He isn't.

Most Popular
Gary Lineker arrives at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in March to present live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Burnley on the BBC, following a row which was sparked after he was taken off air for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy to that of 1930s Germany.Gary Lineker arrives at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in March to present live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Burnley on the BBC, following a row which was sparked after he was taken off air for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy to that of 1930s Germany.
Gary Lineker arrives at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in March to present live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Burnley on the BBC, following a row which was sparked after he was taken off air for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy to that of 1930s Germany.

You could get a team of pundits for the money the BBC is paying him. He was given a yellow card a few weeks ago, now it is time for the red.

Related topics:Gary LinekerBBCYorkshire PostDoncasterTwitter