Time for BBC to show Gary Lineker the red card after latest remarks: Yorkshire Post Letters

It is about time the BBC sacked Gary Lineker. Apparently he didn't get the message the last time he spouted on Twitter, given his latest comments on the BBC chairman.

He needs to be reminded he is just an ex-footballer who has landed a dream job which could be done by umpteen ex-footballers.

He is under the impression he is so important that he is irreplaceable. He isn't.

Gary Lineker arrives at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in March to present live coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Burnley on the BBC, following a row which was sparked after he was taken off air for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy to that of 1930s Germany.