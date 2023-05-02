Time for BBC to show Gary Lineker the red card after latest remarks: Yorkshire Post Letters

It is about time the BBC sacked Gary Lineker. Apparently he didn't get the message the last time he spouted on Twitter, given his latest comments on the BBC chairman.
He needs to be reminded he is just an ex-footballer who has landed a dream job which could be done by umpteen ex-footballers.
He is under the impression he is so important that he is irreplaceable. He isn't.
You could get a team of pundits for the money the BBC is paying him. He was given a yellow card a few weeks ago, now it is time for the red.