‘Time for GP surgeries to answer the phone instead of letting them ring off the hook’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Croucher, Pinfold Gardens, Doncaster.

By YP Letters
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 11:24 am
The lack of post-lockdown GP appointments continues to infuriate readers.

I WOULD like to know why we can’t get an appointment at my GP surgery – and many others.

The times when I do get to  the surgery (for prescriptions) I  try to book an appointment,  and they always tell me “You  can’t book an appointment  here, you have to phone up  at 8am in a morning or come  and queue at the door at  8am”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This is fine for anyone who lives on the doorstep, but  other patients who live in outlying villages, and with no direct bus service, have no chance.

The lack of post-lockdown GP appointments continues to infuriate readers.

If you phone the surgery number at 8am you get  either the overnight service, which is a further eight miles away and they can’t make you an appointments at your  own doctors, or you keep pressing the redial and at the next change over you get the busy beeps and nothing else for anything up to 45 minutes, when someone finally answers, you are  told there are “no more appointments available, try again at 8am in a morning”.

This happens every time you phone.

Someone needs to look into this, they must be taking the phone off the hook.

This is nothing short of  bad management and poor  staff.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.

Yorkshire PostDoncasterYorkshire