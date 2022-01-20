‘Time for GP surgeries to answer the phone instead of letting them ring off the hook’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

The lack of post-lockdown GP appointments continues to infuriate readers.

I WOULD like to know why we can’t get an appointment at my GP surgery – and many others.

The times when I do get to the surgery (for prescriptions) I try to book an appointment, and they always tell me “You can’t book an appointment here, you have to phone up at 8am in a morning or come and queue at the door at 8am”.

This is fine for anyone who lives on the doorstep, but other patients who live in outlying villages, and with no direct bus service, have no chance.

If you phone the surgery number at 8am you get either the overnight service, which is a further eight miles away and they can’t make you an appointments at your own doctors, or you keep pressing the redial and at the next change over you get the busy beeps and nothing else for anything up to 45 minutes, when someone finally answers, you are told there are “no more appointments available, try again at 8am in a morning”.

This happens every time you phone.

Someone needs to look into this, they must be taking the phone off the hook.

This is nothing short of bad management and poor staff.