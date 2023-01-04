Time for Prime Ministers to put country before personal ambition - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

It's interesting to read the comments of the Leader of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle about the performance of the House of Commons during 2022 (The Yorkshire Post, December 29, 2022).

How can British democracy recover when the last two prime ministers, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, were on their own 'ego trips' and they would do anything to get the top job of the country, that of Prime Minister so that they could say I was prime minister.

Interestingly they both held the senior cabinet post of Secretary of State for Foreign office and Commonwealth Affairs.

Rishi Sunak is the current Prime Minister. PIC: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Boris Johnson gained a lot of experience in obtaining funding from the government for Transport for London by introducing the replacement for the London Route master bus, and also fighting the then Home Secretary, Theresa May, who axed 21,500 police officers in the UK during his two terms as Mayor of London between 2008-16.

Whilst Liz Truss's year, between 2017-18 as Chief Secretary to the Treasury didn't give her enough experience to kick start the economy when she was prime minister for 44 days.

