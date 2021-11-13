Time to ban red plastic poppies to protect environment after COP26 – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should the traditional red poppy be redesigned to minimise plastic use?

EVERY year I look at the box of red poppies being offered for people to wear in remembrance.

They have thick plastic stems which are almost impossible to pin on to a garment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Particularly at the time of the COP26 climate-change summit, surely plastic poppies are sending out a bad message? After Remembrance Day, thousands will go into landfill. I will once again contribute by wearing my hand-knitted wool poppy.

Should the traditional red poppy be redesigned to minimise plastic use?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

GIVEN I’m one of those people who habitually lose their poppy, can the Royal British Legion instigate a national competition to devise and design the most ethically and environmentally red poppy that we can all wear with pride?

Just as the RBL continues to honour the sacrifices made in two world wars in the name of freedom, we need to remember that climate change is – effectively – the war that will define these times.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

Should the traditional red poppy be redesigned to minimise plastic use?

WHY is it impossible for some football fans to stand in silence to observe the Armistice without breaking into applause? It’s disrespectful to our war dead.