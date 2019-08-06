Time to end the utter madness of America's gun laws: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

Reading and seeing TV reports of the tragic and unnecessary loss of life, including children, in Texas and Ohio just typifies the crazy gun laws within the USA.

There appears to be many loose cannon individuals in America and not just in the White House and unless something radical is done it will simply continue. There have been far too many similar incidents of mass shootings for it to be comfortable.

As long as people can gain possession of firearms at will, we will continue to see repeat incidents of last weekend. One has to question the mentality of some people in the USA, especially when their President is hell-bent on spending a small fortune on building a wall between the US and Mexico instead of sorting out the outdated firearm legislation prevailing in his country, and for what?

Does the man really think it will stop illegal immigrants from entering the US?

The gun laws in the US date back to the cowboy era and many appear to be using that yard stick to justify their possession of firearms.

The US constitution is clearly out of date and requires either a major overall or, better still, abolition in relation to all citizens (with some criminal exceptions) being allowed to possess/carry lethal weapons in public.

Firearms are too easily acquired in the US to the point when on holiday and browsing in a massive Wal-Mart store, I saw a section within the store openly displaying all types of weaponry available for purchase. It appeared ridiculous.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

The usual outcry against gun law failures in America will soon start to be spouted by the great and good here in the UK following the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

Before anyone starts shouting their mouths off about the tragedy being averted by a tightening up of gun laws in the US, let them consider the many murders being committed right here in the UK.

Almost daily we hear of stabbings and drive by shootings and what has our government done to reduce such crimes? Cut the police numbers and allowed judges to give soft or suspended sentences for quite serious crimes.