Time to give Yorkshire its own regional assembly – Yorkshire Post Letters

The Archbishop of York, the Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell, has claimed that people in England feel "left behind" by the "metropolitan elites" in London. Cottrell, the Church of England's second most senior clergyman after the Archbishop of Canterbury, criticised those who "patronised" people for showing pride in being English.

The Archbishop should be heeded by policy-makers in Westminster, and particularly in regard to his calls for regional government.

Yorkshire should now have its own directly elected assembly with decision-making powers. Whilst the Government pledges ‘billions of pounds for levelling up’, they still insist that they know better when it comes to spending priorities.

Should more policy powers be devolved from London to regions like Yorkshire?

This is wrong. The people of Yorkshire should be given the decision-making powers already devolved to Scotland and Wales.

Only then will we re-establish people’s sense of pride and identity as the Archbishop desires. As long as the people of Yorkshire are forced to dance to Westminster’s tune, a true sense of economic equilibrium can’t be re-established and we will continue to be treated as the poor relatives.

From: Bridget Duncan, Pontefract.

FOR the third time, our double-jabbed and recovered Covid patient Prime Minister finds himself potentially mired in the ‘isolate because you have (allegedly) been near a person who has tested positive’ situation.

What are Boris Johnson’s security team doing? When providing protection from terrorist or other attack, I feel sure that they are world beating.

Yet the simple tactic of requiring those meeting with the Prime Minister to have a clear lateral flow test no more than 24 hours before, and preferably on the morning of any such meeting, would prevent these potentially embarrassing situations that distract from the task of leading the country from arising.

It is time that the security team awoke from slumbering on the job.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

BORIS Johnson refuses to apologise because of Margaret Thatcher’s mine closures. Ask most miners their opinion and they will tell you even though they still hate Thatcher with a vengeance, that looking back, the best thing that happened was the actual mine closures which saved many young miners’ lives.