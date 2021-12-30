Time to resume fracking to avert energy crisis – Yorkshire Post Letters

IT would appear that as a result of the combined assault on our fuel supplies by the eco fascists and their allies in the CO2-hating Green brigades, the cost of our energy is now increasing exponentially.
I hope they are satisfied because their actions against coal, oil and gas have resulted in many ordinary people having to ration themselves, as they are unable to afford the increased cost of heating their homes and feeding themselves adequately.
We have unlimited amounts of coal, gas and petroleum under our feet and in the North Sea.
That being the case, what sort of lunatics would choose to put the EU and the UK at the tender mercies of the Russian Empire for much of our energy supplies, and not expect our reliance on them to be exploited by them if an armed conflict should occur?
It is a pity that we cannot restrict energy supplies to those eco warriors who are responsible for this debacle while leaving the rest of us nice and warm and enjoying home produced energy at bargain prices.
Let’s get fracking, mining and drilling to keep our people warm and well fed.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.