Time to resume fracking to avert energy crisis – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

By YP Letters
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 11:33 am
Should fracking be revived to tackle the energy crisis, despite previous protests at Kirby Misperton and elsewhere?

IT would appear that as a  result of the combined  assault on our fuel supplies  by the eco fascists and their allies in the CO2-hating Green brigades, the cost of our energy is now increasing exponentially.

I hope they are satisfied because their actions  against coal, oil and gas  have resulted in many  ordinary people having to  ration themselves, as they  are unable to afford the increased cost of heating their homes and feeding themselves adequately.

We have unlimited amounts of coal, gas and petroleum  under our feet and in the North Sea.

That being the case, what sort of lunatics would choose to put the EU and the UK at the tender mercies of the Russian Empire for much of our energy supplies, and not expect our reliance on them to be exploited by them if an armed conflict should occur?

It is a pity that we cannot restrict energy supplies to  those eco warriors who are responsible for this debacle while leaving the rest of us nice and warm and enjoying home produced energy at bargain prices.

Let’s get fracking, mining and drilling to keep our people warm and well fed.

