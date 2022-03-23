Too many unnecessary speed cameras and dangerous potholes on these West Yorkshire roads – Yorkshire Post Letters

I HAVE recently returned from a week in West Yorkshire, in particular Honley, Halifax, Huddersfield, Hebden Bridge and Batley.

I was absolutely shocked at the state of the roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huge potholes, roads in desperate need of resurfacing, bumps and lumps in extreme. I was also staggered by the number of speed cameras which appeared to be every few yards in some areas.

Are there too many speed cameras on the region's roads?

Whilst I recognise that speed cameras have a vital part to play in some residential areas, the overkill was astounding.

Surely it would be in everyone’s best interests to resurface the appalling road surfaces we have to use every day in order to get around?

I live in the Norwich area where roads, in comparison, are a dream.

From: Paul Burke, Horsforth.

Are there too many speed cameras on the region's roads?

WHAT is it with Leeds City Council and their incompetence over the synchronisation of traffic lights? If they managed to get this right, I venture that tailbacks in the city could be cut by half.

It beggars belief that lights in Leeds stay red at night for no good reason, leading to cars pumping out emissions unnecessarily, when this is not the case in other cities.