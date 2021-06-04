Too soon to judge Dominic Cummings ‘evidence’ over pandemic – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson doesn't want the Covid public inquiry to start until next year.

THOSE like Terry Palmer who accuse television presenters of hypocrisy by believing Dominic Cummings’s tales about life in Downing Street should be careful (The Yorkshire Post, May 31).

Boris Johnson and Tory MPs happily used his unscrupulous political skills to bring about the vote to leave the EU and then the Tory victory in the 2019 election. Now they are lining up to denounce him!

Your correspondent Bill Carmichael gave a sensible assessment of his evidence (May 28). Like most political figures Cummings is flawed, but sometimes even flawed men are right.

Boris Johnson's former aide Dominic Cummings has criticised the Government's handling of the Covid pandemic.

Mike Padgham (May 31) confirms that the Government handled transfers to care homes badly, causing thousands of unnecessary deaths. We should not have to wait years for an inquiry to report to know the truth.

From: Nigel Bywater, Morley.

IN your editorial about the Batley and Spen by-election (The Yorkshire Post, June 1), it was stated that this seat was part of the ‘red wall’. This is in fact not the case because back in 1983, 1987 and 1992 it was held by the Conservative Elizabeth Peacock. Elizabeth Peacock was unseated in 1997 when a moderate called Tony Blair took the Labour Party to power.

Sir Keir Starmer has a little further to go after Labour’s defeat in Hartlepool. Unity and policies that the general public trust are a top priority. Kim Leadbeater is an excellent local candidate with the determination to represent the people of Batley and Spen. We need more honest people in Parliament, people should want to become an MP for genuine reasons.

From: David Downs, Sandal, Wakefield.

I WOULD say to Gloria de Piero that she only has to read Jon Trickett’s utterances (The Yorkshire Post, May 31) to sum up the public’s perception of the current Labour Party where he churlishly said that Boris Johnson’s wedding was “a good way of burying this week’s bad news” on the testimony of Dominic Cummings, the spread of the Indian variant and the row about the funding of the Downing Street flat. Enough said Gloria.

From: J A King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

DON’T you just love reading how all these hindsight experts would have coped with this pandemic when they sit in their armchairs criticising everybody’s efforts over a situation never experienced before?