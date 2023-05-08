All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
23 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 day ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Tories are responsible for libraries closing down and children missing out on reading - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Doug Clark, Cononley.

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 8th May 2023, 11:45 BST

So the Tory MP for the Rother Valley is ‘perplexed’ that so few children of primary school age have access to a school library, and thinks it is ‘peculiar’ that this is the case and is ‘deeply concerned’ about the situation.

If he widened his research into secondary schools and the wider community he would find an even gloomier picture for libraries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At least 800 of them have closed since 2010 and most of the remaining ones are staffed by volunteers. A quick check on which party has been in power since then reveals that it’s the Tories and it’s their policies, their austerity, their cuts which have led to the situation that Mr Stafford has felt the need to write about.

Most Popular
Libraries face a gloomy future. PIC: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.Libraries face a gloomy future. PIC: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.
Libraries face a gloomy future. PIC: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

I was a school teacher in the early years of the Tory government and the cuts led to the paring back of anything deemed non-essential. Things have not improved since then.

If he is looking for a solution to the dire state of public services he and his party should call a General Election now.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostRother Valley