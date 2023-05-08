Tories are responsible for libraries closing down and children missing out on reading - Yorkshire Post Letters

So the Tory MP for the Rother Valley is ‘perplexed’ that so few children of primary school age have access to a school library, and thinks it is ‘peculiar’ that this is the case and is ‘deeply concerned’ about the situation.

If he widened his research into secondary schools and the wider community he would find an even gloomier picture for libraries.

At least 800 of them have closed since 2010 and most of the remaining ones are staffed by volunteers. A quick check on which party has been in power since then reveals that it’s the Tories and it’s their policies, their austerity, their cuts which have led to the situation that Mr Stafford has felt the need to write about.

Libraries face a gloomy future. PIC: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

I was a school teacher in the early years of the Tory government and the cuts led to the paring back of anything deemed non-essential. Things have not improved since then.