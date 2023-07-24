All Sections
Tory austerity has hit the NHS hard and left the weakest vulnerable - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: M.K. O'Sullivan, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

In her cogent letter (14/07/23) Pauline Allon raises points on the NHS and its funding which I think and hope many will agree with.

Pauline Allon mentions how just after their 2010 election, David Cameron and George Osbourne instigated deep cuts in welfare, health, and NHS services along with much more. The effects are still with us, one obvious example is food banks and the rising numbers have to resort to such.

The Cameron-Osbourne austerity cuts hit the weakest, the oldest, the sick, the single parents, among us. We still have pensioners having to decide between eating or heating.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron addresses the media in 2014. PIC: Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesFormer Prime Minister David Cameron addresses the media in 2014. PIC: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
The NHS and education have long been regarded as Labour strong points, defence and law and order Tory ones, and no matter how they try the Conservatives just cannot alter this.

In my opinion their objective is to get more and more of the NHS work and treatment in private hands, private hands where profit, not care and cure is the number one target.

Pauline Allon mentions the PPE issues during the Covid period, where contracts were allocated, allegedly to Tory party friends or supporters. The Guardian has been keenly contesting and following one such instance.

I doubt that even its most ardent supporters would disagree with the statement that the NHS needs improvements and reforms, but the bedrock of free care must not be eroded.

Many in the Conservative Party, especially the hard right, the Truss supporters, would not adhere to this. The market rules and for those unable to keep up, too bad.

