Tory MPs show disdain for members after forestalling leader election - Yorkshire Post Letters

Rishi Sunak became the new PM after more than 100 MPs endorsed him. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Tory MPs have made clear their disdain for party members by forestalling a leadership election: setting a threshold as high as one hundred nominations and withholding sufficient of these that only one candidate reached it.

Their excuse is that we can’t wait another five days for a new Prime Minister. Why, then, was it previously acceptable to take two months? That simply invited candidates to present a detailed manifesto before they were able to pick a cabinet, a promise-fest which proved counter-productive. Why should an Internet vote take several days?

Now we shall have a Prime Minister who has earned the gratitude of all who received furlough handouts, but possibly not those who didn’t yet will have to fund these through taxation, higher interest rates and inflation.