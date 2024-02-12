Tory promises to wipe out national debt proved false - Yorkshire Post Letters

In June 2010, our new PM David Cameron stood on the steps of Number 10 and spoke about the greatest threat to the UK - the deficit, a national debt of £770bn at the time. By the end of November 2023 that debt was £2670bn - after 13 years of Conservative rule. That’s a rise of £1900bn. Cameron was filmed saying, “The responsible thing to do is get a grip on the debt.”

Clearly he didn’t. None of his successors did either.

Isn’t that a sign of complete and utter failure on the economy? Do we have anything to show for that money?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Prime Minister David Cameron pictured in 2014. PIC: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furlough during Covid cost £70bn (according to the HoC library). Support for Ukraine was around £7bn. What was the other £1823bn spent on?

Who has that money now? It can’t be ordinary people because many of them are facing financial difficulty, perhaps even destitution. Millionaires and billionaires seem to be a lot richer these days, though. Fossil fuel companies are raking it in. Those with assets are doing fine. Those without aren’t.

Conservatives are criticising Labour for plans to invest £28bn a year in low carbon industry which will create a return and boost the economy. However, these same Conservatives have borrowed £146bn per year for 13 years with nothing to show for it.

They claim that if Labour are elected they will create an economic mess. Who is it that has created the carnage to the economy for the last 13 years? It wasn't Labour, they weren’t in power.