Trade unions are only trying to bring the Tory Party down - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Alan Chapman, Beck Lane, Bingley.

By YP Letters
4 minutes ago

Trade union organised strikes abound everywhere, the country realises they are attempting to bring down the elected Conservative government.

The union leaders claim their members are suffering hardship due to the effects of inflation, well so is everybody. It is not exclusive.

The government was obliged to borrow massive unsustainable debt to get the UK population through the serious Covid health threat, exacerbated by the Bank of England printing money like confetti, eventually devaluing our currency.

The Conservative Government. PIC: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The PM is attempting to reduce and then eradicate inflation as the priority to sustain all the people, the unions quite the opposite, they want to install a Labour government following their recent £15m funding of the Labour Party in their own narrow interest.

The question for all strikers to answer is, “Are you teetotal?” If not then join me. I have avoided the luxury of alcohol over 11 years saving more than £150 per month.

This will significantly reduce your personal financial problems and improve your health bringing relief to the NHS. Let the brewers, distillers and wine makers bear the brunt of our national malaise.

