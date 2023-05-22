All Sections
Transparency is needed on Teesside to avoid waste of public money - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ian Richardson, Railway St, Beverley.

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:45 BST

Your editorial Comment today (17/05), on the apparent murky dealings in Teesside, is a model for what quality journalism can still offer in this complex world of multiple media outlets. You make the case for transparency with concise, yet incisive language.

What appears to have been happening in the region has echoes of the waste of public money during the pandemic, without the excuse that it was a time of crisis when usual norms need not apply.

I have recently become a subscriber to The YP, long may your commitment to investigative journalism continue. It is a vital part of any liberal democracy, especially when other arms of the system are not functioning in the public interest.

Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy wrote to the National Audit Office (NAO) to call for an inquiry into the Teesside Freeport. PIC: Hollie Adams/Getty ImagesShadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy wrote to the National Audit Office (NAO) to call for an inquiry into the Teesside Freeport. PIC: Hollie Adams/Getty Images
