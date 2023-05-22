Transparency is needed on Teesside to avoid waste of public money - Yorkshire Post Letters

Your editorial Comment today (17/05), on the apparent murky dealings in Teesside, is a model for what quality journalism can still offer in this complex world of multiple media outlets. You make the case for transparency with concise, yet incisive language.

What appears to have been happening in the region has echoes of the waste of public money during the pandemic, without the excuse that it was a time of crisis when usual norms need not apply.

I have recently become a subscriber to The YP, long may your commitment to investigative journalism continue. It is a vital part of any liberal democracy, especially when other arms of the system are not functioning in the public interest.