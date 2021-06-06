Tutoring and longer school days are vital to catch-up plan – Yorkshire Post Letters

The Government is in disarray over school catch-up plans.

EVERY parent knows that children have suffered during lockdown (The Yorkshire Post, June 2 and 3).

But the Centre for Policy Studies’ polling and focus groups, as well as the available evidence, show that it is the core academic subjects – in particular maths – where the damage has been worst, and where efforts to repair the damage must focus.

Tutoring and a 30-minute extension to the school day, focused on core academic subjects, would both be popular, effective and well-targeted measures to help children catch up. We urge the Government to act swiftly rather than pushing the decision into the long grass.

Boris Johnson and Gavin Williamson are under pressure after Sir Kevan Collins resigned as Education Recovery Commissioner.

From: Imran Hussain, Director of Policy and Campaigns, Action for Children.

THE Government announcement on education recovery clearly does not make the grade. Children don’t have a second chance at childhood and these measures risk leaving millions, particularly the most disadvantaged pupils, lacking the proper support they require to catch up.

Sir Kevan Collins, when he quit as Education Recovery Commissioner, understands that the clock is ticking on life chances, so the country now needs a decisive response to ensure no child is left behind. Ministers need to back their education recovery reviewer, who called for more investment, without further delay.

From: Neil Richardson, Kirkheaton.

DESPITE the promised investment in education discussed on your front page (The Yorkshire Post, June 2), time keeps rolling along, regardless of our good intentions, imposed deadlines, or cultural constraints.

I’d appreciate details from the Recovery Team on how the 10 (or 20) weeks of study not yet delivered will be digested by pupils who share 30-hour weeks and 45 minutes of homework, four times each week.