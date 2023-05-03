Ukraine is in desperate need of weapons from the West - Yorkshire Post Letters

Patrick Mercer’s article (April 29) that the next few days in Ukraine will be decisive should be read by many and his cogent points heeded.

The recent revelations from the US on the situation in Ukraine does not make comfortable reading for President Zelenskyy and his government. What a farce US military security is. In my opinion the leaker should face a firing squad, or 40 years in prison.

The expectation is that Ukrainian forces will make a counter push against the Russians, have they got the necessary backing and support and supplies of weapons, ammunition, advanced communications systems, and intelligence from NATO members?

Workers build an armoured vehicle for medical use at a workshop in Kyiv's outskirts on May 1, 2023. PIC: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Here I suggest there is a major problem with three EU nations in particular, France, Germany and Italy. To describe their support for Ukraine as tepid is to flatter them.

Macron of France was recently in China to discuss Ukraine with the President of China.

Perhaps Macron imagines himself at the Elysee Palace waving a piece of paper ‘peace in Ukraine' in our time.

Right from the start of the conflict the French, Germans and Italians were reluctant to give much support or military hardware to the Ukrainians. To be fair to the Germans they have upped their game.

It is relevant to recall just how much former German Chancellor Merkel and current German President Steinmeier appeased Putin, mute on his brutalities in Syria, Chechnya and use of chemical weapons.

There are those in Europe apart from the French, Germans and Italians calling for peace in Ukraine, including in the UK.

Hard left Corbynites, Abbott, Burgon,Lavery, Mcdonnell, Tahir Ali, Long-Bailey, Whitmore, have you heard them criticise Putin, I cannot recall?

Any peace settlement pledged by Putin would be useless, he is a proven liar and butcher. Look at the mass murders in Ukraine committed by Russians, rapes, tortures, pillage, bombing of schools, hospitals, homes.

Imagine what Ukraine would be like if Putin wins and the silence from France, Germany, Italy and the far left here. it would be, to quote a German expression.

‘Nacht und Nebal’ a time of Night and Fog. Where would Putin aim next, the Baltic States, Poland?