Ukraine: Time for United Nations to meet round-the-clock until Russia and Putin face justice – Yorkshire Post Letters

OUR Government should now table the following resolutions at the United Nations:

* That the United Nations go into continuous session.

Oncology patients hold up sheets of paper with the words "Stop War" at a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti).

* That the things the government of Russia have been saying and doing, can no longer be in the interests of its people, and as such the existing government of Russia can no longer be recognised.

* That the activities of this former government of Russia have shown the system of veto in the constitution of the United Nations to be no longer fit for purpose, and discussions take place to replace this with some other mechanism.

* That the United Nations assist in co-ordinating the response of the peoples of the world; particularly in the matter of sanctions, their monitoring, application and effectiveness.

From: Hilary Andrews, Leeds.

A woman cuddles her newborn baby in her arms at a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti).

I DO hope that the anti-Brexit contributors to your newspaper will finally realise that they are unwise to want to belong to the EU. First the delay in ordering vaccines against Covid and now the EU being very slow to send arms to help the brave beleaguered Ukrainian people.

The machine that is the EU is too slow because it is filled with unelected bureaucrats who are unable to make essential decisions in a timely fashion.

From: Richard Wilson, Chair, Leeds for Europe.

IT is Britain that has been left looking weak, ineffectual and beholden to Russian money. If you want us to have greater influence in the world – including within the EU itself – then we need to rejoin. Britain lost relevance and importance when we surrendered our seat at the table.

A woman reacts to sirens sound announcing new attacks, outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate Monday to save the ruble from collapse. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti).

It is telling that, despite all the suffering being caused to innocent Ukraine, its politicians still express the desire to join the EU. If their country survives, who will want to deny them their wish?

From: Jonathan Tudor, Harrogate.

WHAT possessed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to encourage Brits to go and join the Ukrainian resistance, thereby prompting Vladimir Putin to raise the spectre of deploying nuclear weapons? She is an abominable politician so out of her depth that I presume she was given this job by Boris Johnson to make the PM look competent by comparsion.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.