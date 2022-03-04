Kremlin coup to topple Vladimir Putin is only hope of ending Ukraine war – Yorkshire Post Letters

I BELIEVE that there is only one way to put a stop to the war in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin has already given a rambling and incoherent speech, since threatening, in not so many words to pull the nuclear trigger. Clearly the man is unhinged if not insane.

In July 1944, several German generals plotted to assassinate Hitler. Unfortunately that bomb didn’t explode and the Second World War went on.

A demonstrator holds a placard depicting a Russia's President Vladimyr Putin as he attends a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis).

Putin has come too far to back down now, and as I see it the only way for the Russian Federation to save face and stop the slaughter of thousands of Russian peasant soldiers, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who have taken up arms, is for either a Russian putsch or Ukrainian black-ops team to remove Putin and his closest associates.

Then whoever is left in control could rightly, and immediately, stop the shelling and recall the Russian troops with no loss of prestige as it would be the only option.

It would be applauded by the average Russian civilian who does not want a new Iron Curtain, and even if Ukraine was to join Nato at a later date they wouldn’t have one, which is certainly going to happen if this war is not ended soon and a Russian occupation is successful.

From: Trevor Brigham, Mount Pleasant, Muston.

How can President Vladimir Putin be removed from office?

THE impassioned call by Daria Kaleniuk (executive director of the Kyiv-based Anti-Corruption Action Centre) and others for Nato air forces to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine is understandable.

I personally agree with her demand for outside agencies to become involved to break the growing cycle of violence.

However, not only is this outside Nato’s self-proclaimed remit, it would undoubtedly trigger a global war: Putin wouldn’t care whether the forces involved were flying under the Nato emblem, national flags or a Teletubbies badge.

This is, or should be, the role of the United Nations, of which Russia is a founding country and a permanent member of the Security Council.

The UN Charter was written primarily to maintain world peace; in recent years the UN itself has, however, become a fine talking shop for debating decolonisation, short on robust response.

War brings shame on the human race. We should be using our global resources to fight climate change, disease and poverty, not each other.