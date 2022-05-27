Ukrainian agricultural workers should be housed at former RAF base at Linton-on-Ouse - Yorkshire Post Letters

I have been closely following developments at the former RAF base at Linton-on-Ouse.

Defra are hoping to attract Ukrainian women to apply as season agricultural workers to pick and process vegetables and fruit in the UK.

Given the wealth of vegetables and fruit grown within a 30 to 60-minute coach drive of Linton- on-Ouse, it would make sense that they be housed with their children at RAF Linton. The houses at the former RAF base were dedicated to RAF service personnel and their families and would have childcare facilities close at hand.

If such a visa scheme is being suggested for Ukrainian women and their children, they could most appropriately and comfortably be housed in what are former family homes for the servicemen and women.

I have made such a proposal to the Home Secretary and to the farm Ministers in the Lords and the Commons.