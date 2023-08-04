Ukrainians are an after-thought to electoral ambitions of Biden and Sunak - Yorkshire Post Letters

In his timely and cogent item in The YP (29/07/23), Patrick Mercer, while focusing on the decision of Defence Secretary Wallace to leave politics makes targeted and accurate points on Ukrainian pleas for F16s and more longer range weapons to take on the Russians, yet the response in tepid and evasive.

Where to point a finger? Start with a weak and timid US President in Joe Biden, the weakest since Jimmy Carter, who by the time he was ejected from the White House was an object of scorn and derision.

For Ukraine and Ukrainians it is their bad luck that where Biden is concerned, winning a second term is priority and Ukraine and Ukrainians come a poor second, you might say the same for Sunak with an election almost certain in 2024.

'For Joe Biden electoral considerations and not defence of a brave, tenacious and loyal Ukraine will be prime aims'. PIC: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Take Germany and the Germans, where support for Ukraine is not widely held, where former Chancellor Merkel was a Putin appeaser, sending weapons that would greatly help Ukraine is not being supported.

Chancellor Scholz has a strong left and far left wing in his party calling for talks, in other words concessions to Putin, no surprise there.

Take Macron of France, recall before the invasion Macron and Scholz in Moscow lapping up the Putin lie of no invasion.