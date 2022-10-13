UK's net zero drive is a vastly expensive sham: Yorkshire Post Letters

Dave Ellis (The Yorkshire Post, October 7) quotes Chris Philp, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, as calling for reductions in spending by government departments to help overcome avoidable wastes of resources, at this time of our nation's near-insolvency.

Of all their expenditures, some represent essentially vanity projects based on pressure groups' and duped or corrupted politico's demands.

Some or many of these endeavours are, arguably, safely dispensable at times of national gross indebtedness.

COP26 President Alok Sharma MP speaks during the stock taking Plenary on day thirteen of the COP26 at SECC on November 12, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Of these avoidable projects, the HS2 railway and the fight against adverse climate changes come immediately to my mind.

The huge latter endeavour, based on very shaky computer models beset by internal disagreements, has been swallowed wholesale by politicos in all political parties, scientists and very many of the public gripped by predictions of global doom in a few decades. The putative causative villain is manmade carbon dioxide (CO2), acting like a blanket around the planet as an atmospheric greenhouse gas, along with other, minor, climate mischief makers such as methane.

The rationale of these hypotheses has come under grave suspicions of errors and wrong basic assumptions that CO2 is basically responsible for climate dangers.

Many climate scientists and the like now suspect that atmospheric water vapour and clouds, controlled by solar activity, outside our influence, are the major variables controlling the planet's climate.

Meanwhile, as these arguments continue, enormous expenditures on decarbonisation are well (or for ill) under way. These, projected to cost the UK at least three trillion by AD 2050, are quite illogical.

The UK's proportion of global CO2 release is negligible at less than 1.3 per cent.

Most of the world's CO2 is emitted from nations with no convincing policy for curbing it.

The increasing necessity to restore acutely diminishing energy supplies using fossil fuels - coal and petroleum - makes our decarbonising a pathetic, token sham, without any possible impact on the planet's always changing climate.

For all these and many more reasons, the UK should end policies of decarbonisation forthwith.

The Climate Change Acts (2008, 9) and the Climate Change Committee now serve only very damaging purposes and effects compounding the national ruin risking our bankruptcy.

The consequential vast savings from ending our charade of combatting future adverse climate changes will greatly help us and threaten no danger to the Earth.

All legal hurdles can surely be overcome-where there's a will, there's a way.

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.