Upcoming US election will be a major factor in conflicts across the globe - Yorkshire Post Letters

Not for the first time Patrick Mercer (11/11/23) makes cogent and clear comments on what is happening in Gaza, Israel and Ukraine. How many of those marching in protest against the Israelis response to the Hamas butchery of so many on October 7, are aware of the admitted aims of Hamas and Hezbollah, the destruction of the state of Israel and the wiping out of the population.

How many are and approve, not a few I imagine? How many of the Labour party left and far left in and out of Westminster do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Mr Mercer points out, the bombing, the killings, the murders, the horrors inflicted on the people of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin's barbaric Russians continue with no let up. The Ukrainian counter offensive seems to have stalled.

Trade unionists and protesters form a blockade outside weapons manufacturer BAE Systems in Rochester, Kent, in protest over the Israel-Gaza conflict and calling for an immediate ceasefire to halt the killing of civilians in Palestine. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

What next for Ukraine, what continued support can they expect, from the US and Europe? Can they expect to get ATACMS missiles from the US, Taurus ones from the Germans, hardly, especially from the Germans?

Do the Germans echo the recent remarks of the Italian Prime Minister that European leaders are fed up with the Ukrainian problem and want an end, even to the extent of forcing the Ukrainians to cede more land to the Russians than they held before. Putin would be happy with this, for now.

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, fears that Taurus would enable the Ukrainians to knock out bridges, like the Kerch bridge and anger Putin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alas for the people of Ukraine, Israel and Gaza, the 2024 US election is now a major factor in both conflicts, with Biden seeking a second term and Donald Trump likewise.

Biden, like Scholz, has become very timid on supplying Ukraine with the ATACMS missiles and F16s, electoral calculations at play here.

If turning his back on Ukraine enhances his prospects he will do it. Theodore Roosevelt, 26th US President, is said to have made the comment: ‘Speak softly and carry a big stick, you will go far'.

Biden in my opinion is the weakest President since 1945, worse than Jimmy Carter might be described as speaking softly and carrying a crutch. He is also I imagine incapable of ordering either of the Carrier Strike Groups in the region to take any action if needed to.