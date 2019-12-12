Vote for realism when it comes to NHS and inject common sense into debate – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

YEARS ago I had a life-saving operation at the Leeds General Infirmary that transformed my life, I will be eternally grateful.

The outside of Leeds General Infirmary.

Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson reveal their visions for Yorkshire

My hope for the little boy who featured prominently in the papers, asleep on the floor of the hospital (The Yorkshire Post, December 9 and 10), is that he flourishes and leads a long and happy life.

Boris Johnson: Why Yorkshire voters can trust me to deliver for the region...and Brexit

I hope especially that in future his votes will actually be counted and respected by politicians. Many of our political parties have made manifesto promises and then deliberately broken them. They do not serve the people. They think power only belongs to them.

From: Laurence J Sowden, Kettlewell.

WE live in a society where we want it all and we want it now. There is this belief that public services should be manned 24 hours a day for maximum demand and, yes, if that is the general consensus, it can be.

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour will be on your side and put public transport first if I win election

But please, if you are proposing this, tell the truth. No nation can borrow countless billions of pounds without a cost and the notion that the top five per cent earners can pay for this through a little more tax is a lie.

Jo Swinson: Yorkshire Parliament will become a reality under Lib Dems

Such a move will cost us all and it will be my grandchildren who will be burdened with the debt.

The choice is ours.