Voter ID rules rightly backfired on the Conservatives - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 30th May 2023, 11:45 BST

500 fail to vote in City .... The Yorkshire Post, page 4, May 23.

What a surprise. Jacob Rees-Mogg admits the requirement for voter photo ID was a gerrymander.

"Parties that try to gerrymander end up finding that their clever schemes come back to bite them," he said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg said: "Parties that try to gerrymander end up finding that their clever schemes come back to bite them". PIC: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty ImagesJacob Rees-Mogg said: "Parties that try to gerrymander end up finding that their clever schemes come back to bite them". PIC: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
So it was nothing to do with combatting supposed voting fraud alleged by some conservative leaning correspondents in The Yorkshire Post.

Had he read The Yorkshire Post he'd have found a letter from me published on January 22 last year where I pointed out that requirements for voter photo ID would put some people off voting. I also pointed out that lower turnouts generally favoured Labour.

That is what's happened. As Jacob Rees-Mogg has belatedly found out the people who couldn't produce ID were mostly older and more likely to vote Conservative.

Whilst I am pleased such a leading Conservative is now wise after the event it's a pity his party didn't listen. They deserved to suffer and have paid the price.

