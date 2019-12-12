Voters deterred by unfair electoral system on polling day – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Crossley, Fall View, Silkstone, Barnsley.

I FIND myself in a serious dilemma, and it is not just who to vote for, but whether to vote at all.

This is certainly not due to apathy or lack of respect for the democratic process. Rather, a genuine uncertainty as to the value of my vote.

I feel strongly that a vote should represent a pretty sound reflection of a person’s values and opinions. The problem though is that a vote can only be interpreted as a 100 per cent commitment and I’m afraid that I have an issue with that.

With the referendum in 2016, I could easily have voted either way, seeing strong arguments for Leave and Remain. I voted for Remain, but the next day could easily have voted Leave. That isn’t 100 per cent commitment but my vote says it is because that is how our electoral system works.

Given that is the system, I can see no shame in not voting at all unless you are 100 per cent certain, or at least pretty near to it.

Maybe our electoral system should cater more for uncertainty. I have some ideas on that, but I’ll save them for another day.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

NOWHERE, when we voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, was there any proviso that we would have to make any deal whatsoever.

Our lying politicians (and I have used much more colourful language to describe them) are beneath all that is expected of decent honourable human beings, and what is more they could not care less about being so.

From: M Walton, Armthorpe, Doncaster.

DOES this country want a dishonest politician such as Boris Johnson as Prime Minister – and a Tory government that makes the rich richer and the poor poorer – or a Labour government that tries to end the division of the last three years and lessen the increasing poverty this country faces?I fear we face an increase in social discord if we have to endure another five years of the Tories in power if they win this election.

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.

BORIS Johnson declines an invitation to be interviewed by BBC’s Andrew Neil.

Neil’s reactions is to throw his proverbial teddy out of the pram and then be allowed to utter a left-wing political diatribe.

Is it any wonder millions think the BBC to be anything but neutral and not deserving of a licence fee payment?