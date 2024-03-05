Wakefield Market continues to be on steady but sad decline - Yorkshire Post Letters

I entirely agree with the recent letter in The Yorkshire Post from Dave Ellis (February 26) regarding the social and economic value of markets.

I worked in Barnsley for over 30 years and have lived in Wakefield for over 50 years when for a long time there was an excellent indoor market.

During this period, there has been an astonishing and well deserved renaissance of Barnsley town centre and its market, whilst the once proud county town of Wakefield has been, and continues to be, in steady decline.

There are a number of reasons for the problems experienced by towns and city centres but as Dave Ellis clearly identifies, markets are a community asset which attract tourism and often sell goods at lower prices than supermarkets. The influx of visitors helps support local coffee shops and snack bars etc.

Barnsley market is a fine example of a successful indoor market which provides a wide range of stalls including fish, meat, vegetables etc.

Yes, we have a so-called outside market in Wakefield but the vast majority of the stalls sell clothes, hats, watches, perfume etc. The only food available is the occasional stall selling eggs and pork pies; nothing relating to meat, fish, cheese and fresh fruit and vegetables. No wonder many Wakefield residents now shop in Barnsley.

