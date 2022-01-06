‘War criminal’ Tony Blair’s knighthood insults us all – Yorkshire Post Letters

Readers have reacted with anger after Tony Blair was awarded a knighthood by the Queen in the New Year honours.

HAS Britain finally lost the plot? I cannot believe that Tony Blair is to be given a knighthood.

This man, who is a war criminal in many people’s eyes, led the UK into Iraq and Afghanistan. He made a massive error based on flawed intelligence about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction.

One million Iraqis dead, 600 British and many more innocent civilians. He should have been punished, not rewarded, for his actions.

It makes my blood boil every time he is rolled out to give his opinions on present day problems and situations. Does anyone value his opinions? I don’t think so.

Why has it taken 14 years to knight him and who is responsible for this belated decision? It is also thought Gordon Brown, who left this country in a state of rack and ruin and sold all our gold, will also be knighted in time.

The United Kingdom is fast losing its credibility. I hope this decision is blocked.

The Government does not listen to public generally but this may be a step too far.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

‘‘WAR criminal’’ and ex-Labour PM Tony Blair is knighted by the Queen, and not by Boris Johnson, as he becomes a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

Note the word chivalry. What did he receive it for? Sending many young men and women to their deaths in Iraq, on a lie? Or maybe from transforming the Labour Party into a second class Tory Party?

Or maybe even for earning millions doing ‘‘after dinner’’ speaking? Who’s next – Gordon Brown, David Cameron and then Theresa May?

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

IF Tony Blair had an ounce of common decency, he would decline the proffered knighthood knowing the depth of people’s feelings against it. I’ll not be holding my breath.