All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Warning signs were already there, the RAAC issue in schools was not unforeseen - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Reed (Retired teacher), Willow Grove, York.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

Schools minister Nick Gibb must not be allowed to get away with his claims of taking ‘a very precautionary approach’ to our children and their teachers regarding unsafe RAAC concrete, as reported in today’s YP.

Nearly 30 years ago the Department for Education asked the Building Research Establishment to inspect RAAC roofs in several schools in Essex because of concerns about structural integrity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although they reported that these roofs were not an immediate threat, the DofE circulated schools to inspect RAAC roofs. The BRE then researched the use of this concrete.

Most Popular
Remedial work being carried out at Mayflower Primary School in Leicester, which has been affected by sub-standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac). PIC: Jacob King/PA WireRemedial work being carried out at Mayflower Primary School in Leicester, which has been affected by sub-standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac). PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire
Remedial work being carried out at Mayflower Primary School in Leicester, which has been affected by sub-standard reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac). PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

In February 1999 the Standing Committee on Structural Safety made a recommendation that schools and other buildings with pre-1980 RAAC roofs should have them inspected.

In July 2018 an RAAC roof in a primary school in Kent collapsed, which should have been a wake up call for the doziest of governments. It was sheer luck that the children were away.

That was five years ago. One year ago the Government Property Agency said that RAAC should now be assumed to be life expired and ‘liable to collapse’. Once again the government has failed repeatedly to meet even the minimum standard and then tried to pretend that it’s a new issue that no one could have foreseen.

Related topics:RAACYorkYorkshire Post