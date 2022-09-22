We don’t need a new constitution, just the watchdog to wake up – Yorkshire Post Letters
From: Jim Buckley, Ackton, Pontefract.
The letter from Gareth Robson (The YP, September 14) said we need a new constitution.
No we do not, the present arrangement is fine; all we need is our watchdog to wake up. The Monarch is not our foremost watchdog, that is the function of the House of Commons.
Mr Robson says "we need to wake up and demand a politics which operates a wise consensus for the good of all of us”. I back him 100 per cent on this.
Most Popular
This wise consensus can only come from the House of Commons. We need the Commons:- Firstly to wake up. Secondly to come to a wise consensus. Then thirdly, to sink its watchdog teeth into the usurpers in Downing Street, to teach them their place.