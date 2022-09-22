The letter from Gareth Robson (The YP, September 14) said we need a new constitution.

No we do not, the present arrangement is fine; all we need is our watchdog to wake up. The Monarch is not our foremost watchdog, that is the function of the House of Commons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Robson says "we need to wake up and demand a politics which operates a wise consensus for the good of all of us”. I back him 100 per cent on this.

King Charles III at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. PIC: James Hardisty.