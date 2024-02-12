We must reverse damage done by Brexit to young people’s futures - Yorkshire Post Letters

Trevor Black complains that the “drip-drip” of letters you receive in support of rejoining the European Union often feature “economic criteria” (Letters, January 29).

But that’s because the economy affects all of us. The economic hit we’ve all taken because of Brexit already far outweighs what we contributed to the EU during our 47 years as a member. That means lower tax revenues and so less money for our public services, such as the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And “economic criteria” have a direct effect on people’s pockets – as wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, partly caused by Brexit red tape.

The Union and European Union flags side by side. PIC: PA

Speaking of which, it looks as if the Government is finally going ahead with post-Brexit border checks which have been delayed many times because of justified fears that they’ll push up the price of food and other essentials. Even former Brexit Opportunities Minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg is calling them “really stupid”.

But where Mr Black is correct is in noting that it’s not all about economics.

Possibly those with the greatest reason to resent the harm being done to our country by our departure from the European Union are those who were too young to vote in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until it is reversed, they’ll probably suffer the consequences of Brexit for longer than most of us.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has been widely praised recently for breaking what he calls the Labour Party’s “omerta” – or code of silence – on Brexit.

Ultimately, Mr Khan would like us to rejoin the EU. But his more immediate proposal is for a youth mobility scheme, so at least young Britons will have greater access to opportunities across Europe.

Mr Khan says: “Not only is it more difficult for young people to move abroad for work but the Government’s wrong-headed decision to leave the Erasmus scheme has made it much harder for students to study abroad too.”