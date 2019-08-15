We must stand up for our farmers over climate change – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Deborah Wilde, High Bradfield, Sheffield.

I FIND it very sad to hear that we are all supposed to eat less red meat due to the impact on the planet (Andrew Vine, The Yorkshire Post, August 13). I have lived in Yorkshire all my life and the village where I live has only a handful of dairy farms left.

The recent Extinction Rebellion protest site in Leeds.

Why farmers are the true champions of Earth and not a threat to the environment - Andrew Vine

While the message is to eat more plants, does ploughing up the ground to plant crops not release the carbon from the ground?

How no-deal Brexit will devastate farming in UK – NFU president Minette Batters

We do not make any profit from farming – only a love of the countryside. We do not take any subsidies. If you rid the country of farming in the future, we will starve as there will be no-one left who knows what to do! We are a small country in comparison to the rest of the world – how are we going to make a difference?

Don’t play politics with farming’s future, Boris Johnson told

Maybe the Extinction Rebellion people with their boat on the bridge in Leeds should travel more widely and see how they get on, but how did the boat get there? Would they like it blocking their travel? We are being submissive to the minority and it has to stop.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

IT is rather ominous thaat Theresa Villiers, the new Environment Secretary, has been silent when it comes to defending our farmers.