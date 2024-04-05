Has the green lobby really lost its marbles this time, as reported in The YP on 16-03-2024, large areas of Saddleworth Moor are to be planted with trees.

This will of course mean draining the peat bog which is very deep in places. In a separate report in the Times of March 20, DEFRA are seriously considering stopping mushroom production in this country, as they are grown in peat, plenty of double standards there.

The RHS and Yorkshire Wildlife trust say encourage slugs and snails into your garden, you couldn't make it up, they seem to have lost their way.

Farmers take part in a tractor "go-slow" in, central London, to raise awareness of the difficulties for the British farming industry which are putting food security at risk. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

A little give and take from both sides wouldn't go amiss. Peat in seed, potting and ericaceous composts would be a start. The total peat ban is so unnecessary. Gardening magazines of today only report one side of the story, thereby rendering debate obsolete.

We cannot all think the same because the information is not all the same, but only reporting half a story breeds ignorance on both sides. Yet it's still okay to import coir half way round the planet isn't it?

The green lobby are intent on destroying our great countryside, 30 by 30, taking 30 per cent of productive farmland out of production to plant wildflowers, beggars belief, most arable fields have a three metre wild flower strip.

We should be promoting our farmers to grow as much food as possible and export any excess, not become wildflower guardians. No to solar farms also, put the panels on roofs.

Great Britain has reduced its carbon footprint enormously over the last 20 years, now less than 1 per cent of global CO2 emissions. Then we read that India, China and Germany are building coal-fired power stations at the rate of one per week, in Germany's case they will burn the filthiest of coal, not a good sign.