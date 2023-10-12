We suffer from austerity while the monarchy enjoys a life of luxury - Yorkshire Post Letters

Recent Royalist supporting correspondents have expressed their opinions with acts of faith rather than facts. To them, the unelected Monarchy is regarded as a religion, not a democracy.

The best that can be said about this is that they are exercising their democratic right to free speech. The quality of that speech is however another issue and reflects badly on our education and media information systems.

The monarchy exists to sustain privilege and inequality and is the cornerstone of the Establishment. Therefore the Establishment will do everything possible to protect the monarchy and themselves. And this includes brainwashing.

King Charles III is greeted during a visit to the James Jones and Sons sawmill in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, for a tour of the recently modernised facility to see how it has increased its production of construction timber as a renewable and recyclable building product. PIC: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson/PA Wire

Once indoctrinated, Royalists cannot be persuaded otherwise, no matter how substantial the arguments are to the contrary. To them it is an act of faith. Not intelligent scrutiny.

Simple basic facts of undemocratic power, inequality and abuse by the monarchy are ignored. Such as the 30 Palaces owned by the King, whilst 271,000 of his subjects, including 123,000 children are homeless. There are 2,500 food banks whilst he enjoys his 45 per cent income increase planned from 2025. Meanwhile his £443m Crown Estate profits from offshore wind farms, this year, will double to over £1bn next year. Conveniently arranged for him by our (his) Prime Minister.

And in spite of this, the delusion that the monarchy doesn’t interfere with politics and economics is still held in fogged minds.

These and many other equally exploitative abuses of power go unacknowledged by a mainstream media that is either too obsequious or afraid to attack a force that could destroy them.

We suffer from austerity. The Monarchy and Establishment enjoy luxury.

‘Work’ to the Royals consists of giving orders to others and going on taxpayer paid jaunts to patronise the gullible. Or meeting similar privileged heads of state in other countries and arranging wars to keep their subjects obedient by fear. And make profits for capitalists of which they are part.

Wars are created by the arrogance of Kings, Presidents and Dictators and suffered by everyone else. It is amazing how easily the Ten Commandments are forgotten and ignored when propaganda is used.

Anyone who believes the King is not political, is naïve. Or a fool.

The weekly Privy Council meetings are held in secret and never reported. The Royal Prerogative to protect the wealth and privileges of the Royal family is, and has been used without our knowledge. He can also sanction or reject Acts of Parliament and again we are not informed.

Such is “democracy“, the most abused word in the English language.

It’s not the electorate who pulls the political strings no matter which party is in power. It’s the Establishment. The same manipulative tactics are used now as when King Charles I reigned In 1642. Today's parliament is more obsequious, compliant and secretive than it was then and King Charles is protected by an Establishment controlled legal system.