Welcome to Yorkshire does not need a showman as Gary Verity knighthood reviewed – Yorkshire Post Letters

Yorkshire hosted the start of the 2014 Tour de France - but was it the right decision?

THE merits of Yorkshire as a tourism destination have for many years been promoted through endless streams of media exposure with thousands of hours of television, world class films, classic books and an almost endless supply of reruns of some of the nation’s favourite TV programmes.

All without any contribution from the residents’ purse and certainly before any intervention from Welcome to Yorkshire.

However, not according to columnist David Behrens (The Yorkshire Post, January 8), who claims that making Yorkshire the “Holiday Capital of Britain” has everything to do with Welcome to Yorkshire having the Grand Départ of the Tour de France in 2014.

It would appear that those millions who thought they knew the county in all its glory decided that, after having seeing it though the eyes of Lycra-clad cyclists falling over in the countryside, that, eight years later, they would see it for themselves. I had also imagined that thousands flocked to Whitby came to appreciate the heritage, maritime history, fish and chips and festivals, but apparently I was wrong and unless we find a “charismatic” tourism boss this will all disappear with disgruntled visitors returning home.

However he is right regarding marketing... it requires experience, expertise and commitment. However, as we have seen across the country, a chief executive with the skills of a “snake oil salesman” creates little in lasting results.

Sir Gary Verity is a former chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire.

The CVs of past Welcome to Yorkshire chairs, or dare I say it, some board members whose main skill appeared to be how to get government grants for failing tired attractions, hardly inspires confidence.

You can have bucketfuls of “showmanship” but unless you actually understand the subject you finish up with a private company whose main purpose is to place the face of the CEO on every single promotion, exploit unlimited expenses and convince the gullible council leaders with unsubstantiated claims of economic benefit.

Next time the council leaders think about supporting tourism, please find somebody who is not seeking to further their own ambitions or spend thousands at the Chelsea Flower Show, London restaurants or first class travel.

Even better, find a private company who creates a business plan without the need for public funds, finding instead sufficient revenue from tourism providers.