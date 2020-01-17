Welcome to Yorkshire’s unanswered questions over funding and misguided trust of councils – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

I AM surprised that Jacqui Gedman, chief executive of Kirkees Council, has recommended releasing two £333k tranches to Welcome to Yorkshire with a new CEO, chairman and board of directors who currently have no proven track record, as a team, of running this tourism agency (The Yorkshire Post, January 11).

Surely, the new team should have a six month probationary period to prove that they are taking the tourism agency forward? Positive actions and results speak louder than words!

If Welcome to Yorkshire, which is a private company, requires a short term loan to keep a cash flow to pay dedicated staff, who have stayed with the agency during this 10 month turbulent period, then they should apply to the banks, like other private businesses, rather than rely on local authority loans, as they have previously done with North Yorkshire County Council.

There are still a lot of questions to be answered about the management of Welcome to Yorkshire over the last 10 years – lessons can be learned from the answers to these questions. I hope that the next 10 years will be even more successful under a different management model.

Best wishes to the new management team.