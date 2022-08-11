What does Keir Starmer propose we do regarding the energy crisis? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now that the ‘lefties’ including the BBC have helped Sir Keir Starmer in their relentless bombardment in all things anti-Boris Johnson culminating in Johnson’s resignation, will Starmer or the BBC now tell us what they would do regarding the energy and cost of living crisis? Have they any idea?

We know, by his silence on the matter, that Starmer must agree that £70,000/annum is not enough for a train driver and that £20,000/annum is plenty for a care worker by his attitude of keeping ‘shtum’ on both these matters, unlike his front ‘benchers’ who are all prepared to join the train driver picket lines in order to help force more obscene payments to these people.

As someone once said “come on, let’s be having you” and tell us what policies you have SIr Keir regarding the current economy and energy crisis, that’s if you have one.