What happened to the Conservatism that I voted for? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Am I living in a permanent bad dream? What an unholy political and financial catastrophe the country is in?

Democracy is now absolutely dead. As a Conservative voting constituent I despair at the turmoil the country is in - solely created by the party of its own incompetent making.

Unless there is a miracle before the next General Election, I shall not be voting for the first time in my lifetime as it’s a complete waste of time and energy - the Conservative Party is rife with factions of division and disloyal forces that has imploded to the detriment of all those men and women who put their faith and trust in the Conservatives by giving Boris Johnson an 80 seat majority to ‘Get Brexit Done’ - and turn us into a sovereign state that we voted for. Boris Johnson should never have been removed from office by an irresponsible media - and I worked in it for 50 odd years.

'David Cameron has a lot to answer for. He took us into a Brexit referendum and then, after losing, resigned.' PIC: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

David Cameron has a lot to answer for. He took us into a Brexit referendum and then, after losing, resigned. He should have been made to stay and sort out the aftermath of the country’s decision - instead they allowed him to walk.

So now we have a prime minister - the fourth in six years - in name only with no power, and a Chancellor who was rejected for the leadership - twice - and now is acting PM and who has trashed all the changes that Liz Truss submitted to Conservative members.

This, after several months of a self-indulgent selection process by the Conservatives that closed down parliament at a time of serious national crises and Truss winning the selection process by 0.04 per cent of the population!

This process must never happen again.

It doesn’t matter how we vote. It would seem that the fat cat money men in ‘The Market’ casino decide what policies they will allow which do not affect their vested interests, and the pension funds who are all tied up with dodgy Liability Driven Investments (LDIs) and a stupid Bank Of England governor who crashes the pound by announcing his intentions.

The Conservatives have been arguing amongst themselves so much that they have neglected their responsibility for allowing responsible negotiations with the trade unions so that we shouldn’t be in this strike situation.

I don’t feel that any of the political parties represent me - particularly now. What makes this country tick and work are the self-employed who have to survive on their talent and personal responsibility and the SMEs (Small Medium Enterprises) who are the backbone of this country.

Many in HMRC do not understand this vital group and now they are going to pillory them with the National Insurance increases and an alcohol tax on all the pubs at full retail inflation currently at over 12 per cent.

But of course, all government employees get gold plated protected pensions - paid out in real fiscal time and not dependent on investment over time like everyone else.

I would like a non-woke political party that represents SMEs; the aspirational family, allows us to keep ‘Our’ money and protects the essential government infrastructure of living.