What happened to the honesty, integrity and accountability Rishi Sunak promised? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Ingham, Ripon.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

Where has honesty, integrity and accountability gone? The prime minister chose to close the House of Commons for the party conferences early this year, only two weeks after returning from the summer recess and just when he wanted to announce his anti-green stance.

He is pretending to scrap proposals, such as a red meat tax and seven recycling bins, but these never existed.

He is watering down net zero carbon targets, weakening our energy security and creating more climate chaos and has ensured that he couldn’t be questioned in parliament about it.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Wormley Community Centre in Hertfordshire. PIC: Hollie Adams/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Wormley Community Centre in Hertfordshire. PIC: Hollie Adams/PA Wire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Wormley Community Centre in Hertfordshire. PIC: Hollie Adams/PA Wire

Does he not want to be accountable to the Members of Parliament and the electorate? Does he not want to be honest with the country and with householders whose energy bills will remain high? Does he not want to show his integrity to the younger generations who will have to live with absurd roll back?

The media interviews he did this week showed why he is keen to hide from scrutiny, he gets irritated when challenged, he’s too thin skinned and he can’t understand when people aren’t grateful for what he’s doing, he expects a medal.

We now learn that Rishi Sunak has also scrapped the Government’s Energy Efficiency Taskforce, which was only launched this March. It was asked to find ways to reduce energy demand in domestic and commercial buildings, to reduce citizens’ costs and improve energy security.

Its recommendations may have been too challenging for Sunak and its shelving runs contrary to what he said about helping ordinary people and being honest about difficult choices. We have higher energy bills due to thirteen years of Tory failure on insulating homes.

He claims to be new, wanting change and brushes away his part in years of Conservative rule, but Rishi Sunak is another reckless Tory leader with no concern for anything beyond his own short-term future.

