What have the Tories improved over the last 14 years? - Yorkshire Post Letters
The British people really have little to thank the Conservative Government for over the last 14 years. The evidence is plain, nearly 500 Council seats lost in the recent local elections, 64 Conservative MPs have said they will stand down at the next General Election and, remarkably three Conservatives have defected to Labour.
All the polls show Conservatives at around 22 per cent with Labour ahead on as much as a 48 per cent and a dozen by-elections have been lost by the Conservatives since 2019. What are the British people unhappy about?
Well Partygate, and Boris Johnson's lies and his total disregard for Parliament. The nose dive in the markets and hike in interest rates instigated by Liz Truss. The strikes that drag on, the rhetoric that lacks action and results. Not to mention cronyism and misconduct.
On the ground families are struggling with inflation and the cost of living, child poverty and homelessness is rising. The housing sector is in crisis with high rents, the no fault evictions bill shelved and the building of social housing is light years behind demand.
Long term sickness and disability are on the rise, with many regions showing a lowering of life expectancy. With NHS waiting lists still around seven million, we are truly a sick nation.
The government's message is to tighten up welfare benefits and tell people to get back into work, especially the young people suffering from mental illness.
Our future is young people, but truancy is at an all time high and our schools are crumbling. There is a mental health crisis amongst young people.
Further education has been cut to the bone so we cannot train enough crafts people or grow enough food, but we refuse to allow enough migrant workers unless they earn over £38,700 per annum.
Our water companies are failing, broadly through lack of regulation and environment agency cutbacks.
What are the flagship success stories of the last 14 years? Support for the Conservatives Brexit Project was recently at 38 per cent leave, 64 per cent remain if the vote was held tomorrow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.