What is the rationale behind building on treasured green space in Richmond? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Re: Building on treasured green space rejected by council.

Is this a case of ‘David versus Goliath’ in that the proposal to build 32 homes on the Zetland estate near Richmond in North Yorkshire has been rejected after a petition by members of the local community? (The Yorkshire Post, September 15, 2023).

The aristocratic family, fourth Marquess of Zetland, will probably either appeal or submit another planning application with fewer homes.

Houses in Richmond, North Yorkshire viewed from the castle walk with autumn colors. PIC: Adobe

But what is of more concern is that planning officers gave a recommendation to approve the scheme, despite the comments of a planning inspector, who stated building in this proposed area was contrary to policy, and thereby ignoring the 1,000 strong petition from local concerned people?

If the district of Richmond had already met it's housing targets why is there the need to build additional houses?

I question how effective the new planning department in North Yorkshire is as seven district councils, if not eight, if you include North Yorkshire County Council, have merged into one.

Who is actually taking the lead on planning decisions within the new local authority?

The fact that 65 semi-mature trees would have to be felled and established hedgerows (which are important wildlife corridors) grubbed out with an excavator is of concern even though they are being replaced with younger tree substitutes.

Why doesn't the fourth Marquess of Zetland give the 4.6 acres of land to the local community rather than them setting up crowdfunding to buy this parcel to secure it from future development?