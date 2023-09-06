What makes Grant Shapps the right fit as Defence Secretary? - Yorkshire Post Letters

For YP readers interested in the war in Ukraine and how the Ukrainian forces are resisting the barbaric invading Russians the regular articles by former officer Patrick Mercer are informative and well put.

With this in mind it would be informative, to say the least, to know his views on Grant Shapps being promoted to Defence Secretary after the departure of Ben Wallace.

It is no understatement to say that the appointment of Shapps came as a surprise, is it Cabinet post number four or five? A jack of all trades, a master of any?

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps arrives at Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

Ben Wallace was a Defence Secretary who won the respect of the senior officers in the armed services, he fought their causes when seeking funds. This respect is not automatic, must be earned, Shapps may quickly learn this.

It would be illuminating to hear what the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thinks of Shapps when they first meet. For Shapps this will be part of learning on the job, with war in Ukraine not the best time for this.

I wonder too how NATO leaders will regard Shapps compared to Ben Wallace, the latter earned their respect and trust.

What qualities does Shapps bring, number one seems to be an unquestioning loyalty to Rishi Sunak, will rock no boats, will not ask embarrassing questions, will follow the party line, will not be any kind of threat to the PM.