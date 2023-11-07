All Sections
When are lessons ever learned when it comes to negligence in the NHS? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Martin J Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.
It seems like every other week the news media highlights unnecessary deaths at a NHS hospital and the usual response is that ‘lessons will be learned’. They never are.

I recently contacted the Leeds NHS Trust CEO after learning that I had been removed from a surgery waiting list for no good reason and without being informed. Invariably any complaints are passed down to the patient liaison section to deal with.

Initially I received a telephone call from a lady asking for more information and she told me she would forward my complaint to the relevant people to deal with.

An NHS sign on a fence outside a hospital in England. PIC: PA
When someone finally got back to me after several weeks, it turned out to be someone who could best be described as the office 'tea boy'.

He told me that I could not be on more than one waiting list for surgery. If that is the case, it follows that if I was on a waiting list for knee surgery, for example, I could not also be put on a surgery waiting list for the removal of a cancerous prostate.

Following his reasoning, I would most likely die from cancer spreading to other parts of my body long before I ever reached the operating table for my knee.

