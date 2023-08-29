When will companies wake up and realise that customer service needs to work for us? - Yorkshire Post Letters

In response to Martin Porter’s recent article on customer service, August 19.

I wholeheartedly agree that businesses need to recognise that the last thing customers with problems or queries want is to have to navigate automated option systems, chatbots and recorded messages. Such systems only serve to exacerbate the customer’s frustration and stress.

I recently had cause to contact one of the lesser known building societies on behalf of my father. It was 4:30pm on a Friday when I dialled customer service and prepared for a lengthy wait whilst being assured that my call mattered etc.

'I wholeheartedly agree that businesses need to recognise that the last thing customers with problems or queries want is to have to navigate automated option systems, chatbots and recorded messages.' PIC: PA.

To my amazement the call was quickly answered by a member of staff who, after checking a few security details with my father, proceeded to deal with my request politely, efficiently and professionally. Written confirmation was promised within three to five working days and arrived the following morning.

Why did I feel so elated and actually cry Hallelujah? Probably because what used to be a common standard of customer service is now such a rarity.

By contrast, my partner telephoned his own (much larger) building society the following day.

After 30 minutes of waiting, his call was finally answered and he was asked exactly the same security questions he had already given to the automated system half an hour earlier.