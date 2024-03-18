When will someone get a grip on Highways hell as disruption has become the norm - Yorkshire Post Letters

When is anyone going to get a grip on Highways England? Mile after mile of traffic cones no one working but a feeble sign advising "we are working nights too".

The subsequent traffic chaos and delays must be costing the economy millions. Allied to this is often signage which is poor and confusing and likely to precipitate accidents.

It seems to me it's endemic now on all trunk roads and motorways and there is clearly no anxiety about completing the works quickly or efficiently or safely.

A629 roadworks at the bottom of Salterhebble. PIC: Jim Fitton

No concern over the huge amount of capital equipment laying unused for weeks on end. Contractors on the projects must be laughing all the way to the bank; they are clearly under no financial constraints whatsoever.

The debacle of deaths on so-called ‘smart motorways’ is now being addressed by a plague of the above.

The camera system and signage on our motorways is also dysfunctional. I regularly drive to Warwickshire from Sheffield and every time it's the same signs advising speed limits as low as 40mph for miles on end with no cause.

Static vehicles, contractors on the carriageway, and obstructions are also common advice posted on the signs but mysteriously they are not there. Do the officers at the highways department look at the multitude of cameras they have or is that too much trouble?

Nothing will change I am sure, it's just another issue in the UK which no one in government gives a jot about.