Whitby mayor’s fears over PCR test fraud – Yorkshire Post Letters

Whitby mayor Linda Wild is warning of a NHS scam.

I RECEIVED a text message recently and rang 119 (NHS) to check what I needed to do. I was not suspicious as I thought it was a legitimate notification.

The link in the text lead to a form that wanted every detail: name, address, date of birth. Also card details as they were asking for a fee of £1.34 to post a PCR test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The advisor checked my details and told me it was a scam text. The scammers were wanting to get all my personal details to use them fraudulently, including accessing my bank account.

The advisor also told me I was the fifth person this morning who had queried the text.

I have not seen anything about this warning the public of this scam.

I asked the advisor if it was being reported to the public and he said he didn’t think so.

I can see this scam causing a lot of fear to the people who receive it, not to mention the upset of changing bank/card details and having funds stolen from your account.