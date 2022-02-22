Whitby mayor’s fears over PCR test fraud – Yorkshire Post Letters

I RECEIVED a text message recently and rang 119 (NHS) to check what I needed to do. I was not suspicious as I thought it was a legitimate notification.
The link in the text lead to a form that wanted every detail: name, address, date of birth. Also card details as they were asking for a fee of £1.34 to post a PCR test.
The advisor checked my details and told me it was a scam text. The scammers were wanting to get all my personal details to use them fraudulently, including accessing my bank account.
The advisor also told me I was the fifth person this morning who had queried the text.
I have not seen anything about this warning the public of this scam.
I asked the advisor if it was being reported to the public and he said he didn’t think so.
I can see this scam causing a lot of fear to the people who receive it, not to mention the upset of changing bank/card details and having funds stolen from your account.
